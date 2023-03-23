The Niger state police command has rescued 10 children from child traffickers and arrested 3 suspects in the Suleja local council of Niger state.

In a statement released by the police public relations officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the suspects are Saviour Ebuka, a 20 year old and Mary Peter.

According to the police during interrogation, Saviour confessed to conspiring with two other accomplices, Ifeoma and Patience, both presently at large to perpetrate the act. He said Ifeoma agreed to pay him and Patience 250,000 naira each, but she paid only Patience .

He disclosed that the children were abducted and taken to Ifeoma at the same address where she had an illegal orphanage home called “Famous Kids home” but Ifeoma later left for an unknown destination and transferred the children to another person.

Further investigation led to the arrest of one Chinwe Egwu in the Lugbe area in Abuja as the illegal custodian of the children.

She too was in charge of an orphanage named Adorable Orphanage Home, where seven children were rescued, including the two reportedly abducted children, Abdullahi Umar 5 years old , and Rahamat Umar 3 years old.

Following the confession of Miss Chinwe one of the suspects, three other children who were abducted from different locations in Suleja and Tafa were equally rescued .

Five among the seven children rescued were immediately handed over to the Social Welfare Department of the FCT.

