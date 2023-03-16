Imo State Police Command says it has received a letter from the former Governor Emeka Ihedioha and two others to honour its invitation on Tuesday next week.

Confirming this to TVC, the police public relations officer, Henry Okoye said the SCIB Department has acknowledged the letter.

According to him, the former Governor pleaded that with the police to shift the invitation to Tuesday to enable them concentrate on this weekend’s election.

Earlier, police in the State invited former Governor, his deputy Gerald Irona who is currently in prison after efforts to grant him bail failed and the spokesperson for CUPP and house of Representatives Member-Elect for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The police invited them following allegation of Murder, Kidnapping and Arson leveled against them.

But the opposition People’s Democratic party while reacting berated the police for doing the bidding of the Imo State Government to clampdown on opposition members.

APC Accuses PDP Of Plans To Use Bandit Kingpin Bello Turji, Military Officer To Win Election

The All Progressive Congress in Zamfara has alledged that the People’s Democratic Party is planing to use Notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji and a serving Military officer to win the March 18th Governorship and state Assembly election in the state

The APC is also accusing the PDP of plans to attack innocent citizens on election day with the intent to truncate the election due to the fear of losing at the polls

This was contained in a press statement signed by its publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau

The APC is calling on relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency take necessary actions to prevent any attempt by the main opposition party to disrupt the election and peace enjoyed in the state

The statement adds that the party has petitioned the Directorate of State Service and other security agencies on the matter

The APC further appeal to it’s Members, and electorates to remain calm and vote Candidates of their choice on election day

Efforts to speak to the PDP spokesperson in Gusau proves abortive as his phone lines were not going through

It would be recalled that Supporters of the APC and PDP had clashed almost three times since the build up of Electioneering Campaigns ahead of the 2023 General election, which led to the dead of one person and several others injured.

Zamfara NSCDC Task Personnel On Neutrality, Diligent During Elections

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Zamfara State Command, Muhammad Bello Muazu has charged officers and men of the Command to be neutral and diligent during the Governorship and state Assembly elections

He says maintaining high level of professionalism and neutrality in the discharge of their Constitutional roles, will play a vital role in the quest for credible polls

Addressing troops deployed for the election at the Command’s Headquarters in Gusau, Commandant Mu’azu opined that the Corps has galvanized all facets of the units and special forces to ensure a free, fair and rancor free elections

He adds that in line with the electoral Acts, the Corps is committed in ensuring adequate personnel deployment in synergy with sister agencies to curb any form of threat to electorates and officials conducting the elections

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Command’s public relations Officer, Ikor Oche and made available to newsmen in Gusau

“I charge you all to be diligent, cautious and neutral in your conducts during and after the elections” The Commandant Said.

The Zamfara NSCDC State Boss reiterates the resolve of the Corps to assist the lead agency in the protection of life and properties across the state

He however noted that the command has placed an eagle eye on all Critical Infrastructures and National Assets as enshrined in the primary mandate of the Corps during and after the elections

Commandant Muhammad Bello Muazu enjoin the good people of Zamfara State not to be perturbed as the Corps in conjunction with other sister agencies is poised to providing adequate security coverage across all boards.