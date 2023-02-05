Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Committed Nigerian and will continue to enjoy his unflinching support.

The President made the declaration at the presidential rally of the APC held in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

It’s a day of jubilation for supporters of the of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State.

The party’s presidential campaign train is at this rally to solicit for the support of the people of the state.

The presence of President Muhammadu Buhari adds color to the event and is rejigging the faith of party supporters to be steadfast in their support for the Presidential Candidate of the party.

At the rally the president describes Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a committed Nigerian and expresses his unflinching support for his candidacy.

The APC Presidential Candidate assures Nigerians that his administration will inject policies that will grow the economy and lift Nigerians out of poverty.

He extols the leadership qualities of the president and describes insinuations of a rift between him and the president as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Party leaders and support groups are convinced that with the large turnout of supporters, the party will coast to victory.

The statement by the president has put to rest insinuations that he is not in support of the candidacy of party’s presidential candidate.

ONDO SOUTHWEST APC VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS TINUBU WILL WIN THE REGION

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the South-West, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke has urged the leaders of the party to work assiduously for the victory of the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forth coming elections.

Specifically, Kekemeke urged President Muhammudu Buhari to ensure that the party does not return to the opposition.

According to him, the president must demonstrate more commitment to the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate.

He said members of the party in the southwest have resolved to embark on door to door campaign from now to the election day.