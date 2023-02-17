The Naira Redesign and Currency Swap Policy was not designed to de-market or create unnecessary roadblock against the ambition of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while speaking to Yori Folarin on the The This Morning programme on TVC News on Friday Morning.

Mr Mohammed while reacting to the insinuations said it is not possible for the government to do something that will affect the fortunes of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Elections.

He added that what is being seen now are the unintended consequences of the Naira redesign and Currency Swap of the Federal Government.

He disclosed that it could never have been the intention of the Federal Government to create a problem for the government to succeed it.

He said it would be a major strike against the interest of the All Progressives Congress to work against the success of the party and its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Polls.

On his participation or not in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council with his antecedents as a former Chief of Staff to the former Lagos State Governor, Mr Mohammed said he has been physically present in at least six campaigns in the last few days including on Thursday in Ibadan.

He described the Ministerial scorecard he has anchored since October 2022 where Ministers give account of their stewardship in Office as another form of campaign for the All Progressives Congress and its Presidential Candidate for people to see that the party has performed well in office.

He added that in the event of a hostile takeover which will be the APC losing the Elections the head of people in government outside of Mr President will be the first to be cut off by the new people.

According to him no matter what it looks like the people in government will not work against the interest of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Elections or anywhere.

He added that he and Others will continue to work tirelessly for the Victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election to hold on February 25th and will jubilate together.

Specifically when asked about the alleged issue of a planned Interim Government to scuttle the Polls and sabotage Nigerians, he said the President will not benefit anything from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu losing the Presidential Nigerians.

Going Further, he said the President wears two caps, one as Leader of the All Progressives Congress and that as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he must do what is right while wearing the different toga as President and Leader of the All Progressives Congress.

On the allegations by some callers that he has not been active and that his claims about support for the Presidential candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is totally detached from the reality on ground, he said his support for him remains unshakeable and that he has put in place measures to showcase government’s achievement as a platform to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He added that what he has achieved in binging sanity into the media space in Nigeria has been unprecedented especially in fighting and leading the advocacy against Fake news, Misinformation and Disinformation.

The minister in his final statement said their will be no Interim Government installed by the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari no matter what the conspiracy theories pushed by anybody.

He said the All Progressives Congress’s led Federal Government will succeed itself.

