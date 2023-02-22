Supreme Court is set to hear the consolidated application filed by 10 state governments challenging the CBN naira redesign policy.

Advertisement

The court will also hear the preliminary objection filed by the Attorney General of the Federation challenging the jurisdiction of the court as well as that of Edo and Bayelsa states.

However, Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states have filed a contempt proceeding against the Attorney General of the federation and the central bank governor.

The AGF and CBN governor is accused of not complying with the Supreme Court order on the old Naira note.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court had said that the old N200, N500, and N1000 are still legal tender, insisting that its February 8 order barring the Federal Government and its agencies from enforcing the February 10 deadline still subsists.

The court made the clarification following a complaint by the lawyer to Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) that the Federal government and its agencies have failed to comply with the order and have allegedly directed the rejection of the old notes.

The Supreme court gave an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government of Nigeria, either by itself or acting through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and/or the commercial banks, its agents; agencies, corporations, ministries, parastatals, organisations or through any person or persons (natural and artificial) howsoever, from suspending or determining or ending on the 10th of February 2023 the timeframe within which the now older versions of the 200, 500 and 1000 denominations of the naira may no longer be legal tender, pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiffs/applicants’ motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court fixed today, February 22 for the hearing of the suit filed by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states challenging the propriety of the naira swap policy of the Federal Government.

The court also ordered that the suits filed separately by Nasarawa, Rivers, and Kano states on the same issue be consolidated with the ones filed by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states.