Chairman of the Independent National Electoral commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has met with the national security adviser where he held talks on election security and safety.

This is was immediately after meeting with the Governor of the central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The Chairman of INEC and the National Security adviser were joined by the chief of defence staff and other service chiefs in a closed door meeting where the security situation in the country will be appraised and the level of preparedness of security operatives for the election will also be discussed.

The national security adviser Major General Babagana Monguno has always reiterated the federal government’s commitment to providing INEC with all the support and peaceful atmosphere that will guarantee the conduct of a hitch-free election.

INEC has been worried about the spate of targeted attacks of INEC facilities in some parts of the country that has led to the death of personnel, destruction of INEC infrastructure and voting materials.

The electoral commission had also held several meetings with the inter-agency consultative Committee on election security to seek solutions to factors that could threaten the peaceful conduct of the polls.

Professor Mahmood earlier told Godwin Emefiele of the CBN that most of the service providers are paid using electronic transfer but immediate cash payment will also be needed for logistics and other miscellaneous matters as most of the vendors and service providers are unbanked.

The Governor of the Apex Bank who has been under intense pressure lately following his insistence on the cash swap deadline assured the electoral commission that the cash needed to prosecute the election will be made available.

Godwin Emefiele said CBN and INEC have always worked together and the relationship between the two institutions is based on trust and confidence.