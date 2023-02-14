All Progressives Congress, Apc faithful and supporters has trooped out in large numbers in Ikorodu to express support for the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other candidates of the party in the 2023 general poll.

The 2023 general election is near and the ruling all progressives congress is not resting on its oars to win the election.

At this official flag-off campaign of all APC candidates at the 2023 polls, comprising Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East, House of Representatives, Babajimi Benson and the state House of Assembly, Gbolahan Ogunleye, held at, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, area of the state.

For senator Abiru the inspiring scorecard of Babajide Sanwoolu as governor and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as bridge builder makes it easier for people to recognize a sellable candidate.

Lawmaker representing Ikorodu at the House of Representatives says Tinubu is a product from Lagos state, hence the masses should vote enmasse for him, Governor Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates from top to bottom.

The party expressed optimism, saying APC’s internal strategy would fight voter apathy despite the present economic hardship meted on the electorate.

For them , This is the time to show that Lagos has a massive electorate and must show their strength in voting for all APC candidates.

I WILL BRING PROSPERITY TO GOMBE – TINUBU

The APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised to bring prosperity to Gombe State and make it one of the richest in the country, if elected.

This was at the party’s presidential campaign rally attended by a massive crowd of supporters in Gombe State.

The APC Presidential Candidate and his campaign team landed in Gombe State for the APC campaign rally.

Gombe State Governor and other party executives were at the airport to receive Asiwaju Tinubu.

As they moved across major roads to the palace of the Emir of Gombe, party supporters waved at the convoy.

At the Palace, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu made his intention known and promised to work with the State Government to make Gombe better than it is.

The campaign entourage then made its way to the Pantami Township Stadium, venue of the campaign rally with a surging crowd of supporters.

Senate President, Gombe State Governor, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and others appealed to the crowd to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is ready to make Nigeria greater.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu while addressing the massive crowd said the exploration of the Kolmani oil field in Gombe will be properly managed to foster meaningful development, when he becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Some members of the opposition party also defected to the APC.

The APC Presidential flag-bearer is optimistic that the huge crowd of supporters will use their PVCs to vote for him and all APC Candidates at the polls.

TINUBU GETS ENDORSEMENT IN ABUJA, BAGS TITLE

APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has received endorsement and traditional title of the Barkindo of Fulani Tribe in Nigeria.

This was one of the three engagements where the APC Presidential flagbearer’s political prowess and achievements were reeled out.

The evening started with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s engagement with the Fulani community in Nigeria.

This was organised by the Directorate of Stakeholders relation of the APC Presidential campaign council and the Arewa New Agenda and Fulbe United for Peace and Development.

It was to show support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and endorse him for the position of the number one citizen of Nigeria ahead of the election.

Asiwaju Tinubu who promised to run an inclusive government if elected was conferred with the traditional title of Barkindo of Fulani Tribe in Nigeria.

The second engagement of the night was the Meet the Mentors dinner where those who have passed through the political tutelage of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu were on hand to share how the former Governor of Lagos mentored them to greatness.

Speaker of the house of representatives described Asiwaju Tinubu as a great leader and builder of men.

Asiwaju Tinubu exhibited an aura of a fulfilled political mentor, given the array of mentees who spoke at the event. He said the best way to measure greatness is by the quality of men being raised.

Asiwaju Tinubu received an award for building leaders.

At the dead of the night, Asiwaju Tinubu was on hand to attend the last engagement with young entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector.

They itemised their expectations and look forward to Asiwaju Tinubu’s expressly addressing the challenges when he becomes the president.

The former Governor of Lagos expressed satisfaction with the level of achievements of the young entrepreneurs. He promised to bring them onboard his administration of the affairs of the country.

The APC Presidential Candidate has demonstrated a sound mind and health in bringing his renewed hope mantra to reality through the frequency of his engagement day and night with relevant stakeholders across the country.