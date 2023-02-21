The endorsement video made by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been described as the right step in the right direction and a good thing for him.

Legal Practitioner and a member of the All Progressives Congress, Seun Faleye, disclosed this while speaking on TVC News, Breakfast Show on Tuesday Morning.

He described the Video as a confirmation of the Statement made by the President at various Election campaign rallies he has attended with the Candidate over the last two weeks.

He expressed delight that the President made the Video and Statement at an International Forum.

He was especially enthused by the Choice of Words of the President in the Endorsement Video adding that it was an apt description of the candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The words according to him best describes the attribute needed in the next President of Nigeria, a builder, Unifier and hunter of talent.

He added that he has demonstrated the capability to unite Nigeria and move the country towards sustainable development.

He disclosed that Tinubu has demonstrated the ability to bring all Nigerians together merging all the known and unknown fault lines in the Country.

Mr Faleye said Tinubu has shown during his campaigns that he is the man for the time that Nigeria as a nation faces right now.

Going Further he said the All Progressives Congress has shown through the various obstacles it has faced and has continued to grow stronger.

Citing the example of the Peoples Democratic Party that is still embroiled in crisis arising from its Presidential Primary said the All Progressives Congress has shown that it has the ability to overcome its internal schism to emerge stronger.

On the perception that President Muhammadu Buhari has not done well enough in propelling the Presidential candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu compared to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he said the two people are different personalities who work and address issues differently.

He added that the personality of President Buhari and the fact he did not attend all the campaigns will not change anything since he is not as garrulous as former President Obasanjo.

He said based on the synergy between the APC PCC and the President’s men will show that he is deeply committed to an Asiwaju Tinubu victory.

He described the insinuations about the whole issue as nothing but tactic by the detractors of the APC to ensure the relationship and cohesion within the party to fracture.

According to Mr Faleye, Asiwaju Tinubu will be the Legacy and protector of the Legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari in the sustainable development of Nigeria.

INTER-RELIGIOUS PAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Nigerians have been advised to shun acts of violence irrespective of political or religious affiliation, especially, during and after the general elections.

This message was relayed by the unified non-natives in Bayelsa, at the climax of a 7-day prayer meeting geared towards the peaceful conduct of elections across the country.

After days of inter-religious prayers between Muslims and Christians for the peaceful conduct of the general elections beginning at the weekend, members of both faiths are at the Overcoming life Assembly to give thanks to God for the success of the program.

The unified non-natives in Bayelsa want the sustenance of the current peace in the state irrespective of the electioneering period.

Earlier, prayers were also held at a mosque in Yenagoa where Nigerians were advised to work for the stability of the nation.

The highlight of the event includes the award of honor to Gov. Douye Diri for his disposition towards non-natives since his inception in office.

