The South West Regional Security Network ( Amotekun) has paraded a 50 Year old Man in Ado Ekiti for being in possession of fake New 1000 Naira Notes up to 250,000 Naira.

The men of the Amotekun Corp apprehended the Suspect at Omuo-Ekiti on Monday, after an alarm was raised by one of the Traders while he was trying to make some Purchase at the Market.

He was thereafter apprehended and confessed to have spent over 150,000 Naira of Fake Notes to more than 10 unsuspecting members of the Public in that axis, and now has a balance of 100,000.

The Suspect also confessed that he belongs to a syndicate with their boss resident in Ikotun Lagos, and has a 50% commission on every successful Transaction.

The Commandant of the Corp, Ade Akomolafe Amotekun Corp Says although there is cash crunch and the times are hard, a situation where more hardship is being meted out by some criminally minded elements is rather unfortunate.

The Corp will transfer the Suspect to the Police for further investigation and Prosecution.

Delta Police Command Trains Officers deployed for Election

Ahead of the general elections, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State Mohammed Ari Ali has charged all personnel deployed for polls to remain apolitical and maintain high sense of professionalism in carrying out their responsibility of providing adequate security before, during and after the elections.

The Police Commissioner spoke at a one-day seminar organised for officers and men at the State Police Command Headquarters.

This security seminar is put together for officers and men of the Delta State Police Command to ensure a credible polls that are devoid of violence.

The police command is bringing its men and officers up to speed with necessary information about the conduct of the elections and their role in providing security.

The Police Commissioner is quick to remind them of what is expected of them as he tasks them on professionalism at all times.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has visited Sagamu to inspect the level damage done to banks, IBEDC office and other public facility in the area.

The Governor was accompanied by the Ogun State Commissioner of Police and the 35 Artillery Brigade Commander, Alamala, Abeokuta.

The Governor also visited the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi who was joined by other monarchs in Sagamu area.

More than thirty suspects have been arrested so far.

The Governor has earlier described the Sagamu protest as a politically motivated violent protest where innocent people were attacked, while banks and public infrastructures were destroyed and razed.

NORMALCY RETURNS TO SAGAMU AFTER VIOLENT PROTEST BY RESIDENTS

Normalcy has been restored in some parts of Sagamu as the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba is leading police team with the support of the military men to tackle the situation.

The protest over the scarcity of new Naira notes at Sagamu area of Ogun State has led to the vandalization of banks, local government office, IBEDC office and other public infrastructure in the area.

No fewer than four banks were reported to have been attacked by the rioters, as they set up burn fire on the roads.

They also attacked the local government office and moved some of the valuables in the building out and set it ablaze.

The aggrieved youth lament hardship the are facing for day without having access to cash to buy their daily needs.

Worried by the development, the traditional ruler of the town, Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi has called for calm.

In his release, the Paramount ruler urged his people to embrace peace as they engage the federal government on how to find solution to problem.

The monarch added that the policy is not from the state or local government and there is no need for destruction of public property.

The monarch also directed market men and women in the area to start spending the old notes and assured them that no body will lose his or her money.

SAGAMU RESIDENTS PROTEST CASH CRUNCH

Some youth and residents of Sagamu have attacked banks in the area to protest the scarcity of the new Naira notes.

The bank transfers are not working, no cash at the ATM and the POS Operators are also not working due to lack of cash.

The banks attacked are in the Oba Erinwole and Sabo area of the town.

Although security personnel are now on ground to control the crowd, especially the aggrieved youth by preventing them from causing more damage in the area.

.

INTER-RELIGIOUS PAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Nigerians have been advised to shun acts of violence irrespective of political or religious affiliation, especially, during and after the general elections.

This message was relayed by the unified non-natives in Bayelsa, at the climax of a 7-day prayer meeting geared towards the peaceful conduct of elections across the country.

After days of inter-religious prayers between Muslims and Christians for the peaceful conduct of the general elections beginning at the weekend, members of both faiths are at the Overcoming life Assembly to give thanks to God for the success of the program.

The unified non-natives in Bayelsa want the sustenance of the current peace in the state irrespective of the electioneering period.

Earlier, prayers were also held at a mosque in Yenagoa where Nigerians were advised to work for the stability of the nation.

The highlight of the event includes the award of honor to Gov. Douye Diri for his disposition towards non-natives since his inception in office.