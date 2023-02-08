EU EOM REPS MEET MANAGEMENT OF TVC COMMUNICATIONS

About 100 observers from 25 EU member states will be monitoring the Presidential and gubernatorial elections come February 25th and March 11th.

This is more than the number deployed during the 2019 elections.

This is the seventh time the European Union will be deploying an election observation mission for the general election in Nigeria. The aim is to promote democracy, human rights and ensure Nigeria conducts credible, transparent and inclusive elections.

Paying a courtesy call on TVC Communications headquarters in Lagos, are representatives of the EU election observation mission. They are here to analyse the political, electoral, legal and media aspects of the entire electoral process.

With over 50 field reporters deployed across the country, THE Management of TVC Communications is assuring the election observers that they remain committed to the tenets of journalism and election coverage.

Advertisement

The EU EOM is expected to present a preliminary statement within 48 hours after election day.

A comprehensive final report, as well as recommendations for future elections will be presented approximately two months after the conclusion of the entire electoral process.

Advertisement

Advertisement