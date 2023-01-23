The All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council said it will mobilize one million man to receive the party’s Presidential flag bearer Ahmed Bola Tinubu to Gusau, the Zamfara capital this Saturday.

The APC Presidential Candidate, his Vice, party officials and other stakeholders are expected to visit Zamfara as party of it’s nationwide Campaign to seek for vote ahead of the February 25th president poll

Coordinator of the the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Zamfara, Senator Kabiru Marafa stated this at the Inauguration of sub Committee’s held at the JB Secretariat, in Gusau

Mr. Marafa says one thousand man sub Committee’s has been set up to organize a befitting Campaign rally

“We will mobilize one million man to receive the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice Sen. Kashim Shattima during the APC Presidential rally on Saturday in Gusau” Marafa said.

“We have selected one thousand Persons to handle various sectors of the rally at the state level, so those that their names are not captured are also part and parcel of the event and no one should feel sidelined”

“All of us can not be committee members, but can contribute our quarter for the benefits of the party” Marafa explained.

He expresses optimism that the APC will retain power in Zamfara and the Nation at large

The two term red chamber Lawmaker adds that the major challenge facing the APC is the appointment of Abuja based Politicians to represent their people whom they hardly visit adding that these are some of the problems affecting the party in many states

But, he assures that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu if emerged victorious will address the problem

“We are facing a big problem in APC and the problem has to do with appointment, some persons will work day and night to ensure the party’s Victory but those ABUJA based Politicians are the ones mostly appointment as Ministers, Special Adviser, etc” he said.

“Another issue is that we still have some party members that are APC Members in the day and are members of another party at night, this must be dealt with seriously if, not we will continue to struggle as a Political party” Sen. Marafa added.

Governor Bello Matawalle is the chairman of the main Committee, Senator Kabiru Marafa as vice chairman, Deputy Governor Hassan Nasiha, former Governors Sani Yeriman Bakura, Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi, Abdulazeez Yari, Former and serving Ministers, National Assembly Members and other top Zamfara Politicians as members

Local government sole administrators were appointed as LGA APC PCC Coordinators among others.