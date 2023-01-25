President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the John RANDLE CENTRE for Yoruba culture and history in Lagos.

The Centre is built for the preservation of Yoruba culture and a museum to enhance understanding the culture and its people.

The commissioning of the John RANDLE CENTRE was the first assignment for president Muhammadu Buhari at this venue.

The John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History represents a ground-breaking cultural attraction that will reveal to visitors the story of Yoruba ethnicity, which is said to be one of the most influential ethnicities in Nigeria.

Taking a look into the Centre, several artifacts representing the Yoruba culture are very visible

But there is a twist…. Technology has come into play while sustaining the cultural heritage of the Yoruba.

PRESIDENT BUHARI INAUGURATES FIRST PHASE OF BLUE LINE RAIL

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally inaugurated the first phase of the 13km Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Blue Line Rail from Marina to Mile 2 and also witnessed the flag off of the second phase of the project from Mile 12 to Okokomaiko.

To reduce road congestion and make the state economically competitive, the Integrated mass transportation system must work.

The train is one of the long term solution.

Aside from the water transportation, rail is very crucial to moving passengers from one end to another in a mega city like Lagos of 30 million people.

The 27km long blue line rail connecting Okokomaiko to marina can move 500 thousand passers daily.

And that is what president Muhammad Buhari is in Lagos to inaugurate on his working visit to Lagos.

The INTRACITY TRAIN is the city’s first light rail system and a large infrastructure undertaking currently in Lagos state.

President Buhari also joined the state government official for a train ride.

The blue line rail project ends Mr President’s visit to Lagos that is tagged ‘’A Festival of Project Commissioning’’

Other Projects inspected and inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari include – The Lekki Deep Sea Port. The 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill at Imota.

The 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

The John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and a private sector project.

The Lagos state Multi-Modal Transportation System, where rail, water ways will complement and decongest the roads is said to boost the economic prowess of the citizenry and State.

REPS URGE CBN TO POSTPONE NEW NAIRA NOTES DEADLINE BY 6 MONTHS

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend deadline for its new naira policy to July 31st.

A 14-Man ad hoc Committee led by House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, is to meet with the Managing Directors of Commercial Banks who complain of shortage of the new naira notes and the Central Bank Governor.

In October, 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced plans to redesign N1000, N500 and N200 notes.

This was designed to improve the security of banknotes, control currency in circulation, mitigate counterfeiting and reduce the overall cost of currency management.

The bank insists the policy was long overdue and has become absolutely necessary.

But many Nigerians see the move as one of the measures by government to check outflow of funds, especially ahead of the 2023 general election.

But while many citizens applaud the policy, they raise concerns about the non availability of the new naira notes which became legal tender on December 15.

Barely one week to the deadline of currency swap, lawmakers lament the new naira notes are not in circulation

Rising on a matter of urgent public importance, Katsina member, Sada Soli, says the currency swap should be phased within one year

Other members are also in support of an extension of the currency swap

A bill by Edo lawnaker, Sergius Ogun to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act and another seeking to establish the Federal College of Agriculture, Ukanafun, in Akwa Ibom State, sponsored by Unyime Idem, passed second reading