Ondo State government has issued seven days ultimatum to operators of night clubs and owners of illegal alcohol shops around schools in the state to quit or get their structures demolished.

Commissioner for information, Bamidele Oladele-Olateju gave the Ultimatum while briefing journalists after the state executive council meeting at the governor’s office in Akure.

She said it was noticed that some people erect their shops and kiosks around schools selling alcohol and organising night clubs for students which would no longer be tolerated because of its negative effects on the school children.

Meanwhile ,the government has cautioned residents against all forms of unhygienic practices, calling for washing of hands to guard against resurgence of COVID 19.

Farmers and traders were also warned against sun-drying foods such as cassava flour,yam flour,corn and others by the road side which was often contaminated by rodents thus aiding the spread of the deadly Lassa fever .

Residents and traders have been advised to keep their staple foods in covered containers that could keep rodents

