APC Presidential Candidate says he will prioritize education for the prosperity of the nation if elected as president.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu made this known at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Abia State.

APC has taken its campaign rally to Abia State. The presidential candidate and some Chieftains of the party landed at the airport in Owerri where they were received by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Advertisement

They moved from there to Umuahia where the people of Abia State were waiting to hear the message of renewed hope by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and see the Jagaban of Borgu.

The crowd of supporters could not hide their joy as they cheered the party’s presidential flag-bearer as he alighted from the bus.

Governor Hope Uzodimma and others charged the people of Abia State to vote for all APC candidates. They say a vote for APC Presidential flag-bearer Asiwaju Tinubu is a vote for prosperity and progress in Abia State.

Advertisement

The APC Governorship Candidate in the State appealed to the crowd of supporters to vote the renewed hope agenda of APC for all-round development of the State and the country at large.

The crowd demonstrated their love for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu when he was invited to deliver his campaign message.

The APC Presidential Candidate thanked the crowd for the support. He promised to bring the desired development in education, economy and security to Nigeria if elected as the next president of the country.

Advertisement

As the election dates draw near, the APC campaign train is doing everything possible to visit every part of the country with the renewed hope message. It’s expected that the people of Abia will act on the message received to vote for APC next month.

APC WOMEN HOLD MEGA CAMPAIGN RALLY IN KADUNA

Advertisement

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani, has promised to place premium on gender equity in governance as well as women empowerment and development if elected Governor.

He stated this while delivering his address at an APC women rally in Kaduna state.

Thousands of women – all supporters of the APC, converge on Kaduna Township stadium for the party’s women’s rally.

Advertisement

Together with them is the governorship Flagbearer of the Party in the state Senator Uba sani.

The meeting is facilitated by the wife of the Kaduna governor Aisha El-Rufai.

Women at the event are grateful to the Elrufai government for the leadership roles given to women.

Advertisement

They promise block votes for the APC in the February general election.

The governorship candidates of the APC, Senator Uba Sani reassures them of his commitment to improving on the gender equity legacy of governor Nasir Elrufai

He is also optimistic of victory at the polls because he believes the women and youths will vote massively for him

Advertisement

The women also use the opportunity to sensitive themselves to ensure they collect their PVCS before the deadline set by the electoral umpire.

GROUP ENDORSES TINUBU IN LAGOS

Advertisement

A political group , New Reformation Unity says they are canvassing support for the flag bearer of the all progressives congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Advertisement

According to the group ,they have considered that the next election would require a most sellable and accepted candidate in all the geo political corners of the federation.

And after rigorous scrutiny of the performance score cards of many leaders track records based on party loyalty, discipline and consistent steadfastness; the searchlight pinpointed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

So for the group the Think Tank of the Movement submitted a well-received proposal that will promote national unity, foster peaceful coexistence and socio- political enrichment of the citizenry, especially the teeming and also restive youths.