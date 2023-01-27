The government of the United States is backing the federal government's interest in having women and girls have cervical...
The federal government has established a Wellness Center for Federal Civil Servants in an effort to reduce preventable medical...
A Public Health Consultant, Tuyi Mebawondu says Nigeria's policy cannot be based on luck. He stated this on the...
Kogi State has emerged the Best Performing State in the World Bank-supported Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) project, outshining...
Wife of the Ekiti State governor, Olayemi Oyebanji, has urged health workers in the 10 designated health facilities in Ekiti...
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has lost one of his sons, Hassan Abdullahi Sule. The Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Addra...Read more
President Muhammadu Buhari has again assured that the Federal Government would continue to provide all the necessary support towards making...Read more
© 2022 TVC Communications - Owner of TVC News
© 2022 TVC Communications - Owner of TVC News
Leave a Reply