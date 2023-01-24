Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP shall win its elections in the State because the party has fielded credible candidates.

Governor Ortom stated this during the ongoing statewide campaign rallies held in Oju, Obi and Otukpo Local Government Areas in the Benue South Senatorial district.

This is the Day 7 of the Benue state People’s Democratic Party statewide campaign rallies.

This rally is taken to zone C area of the state which includes Oju, Obi and Otukpo Local Government Areas.

There is a huge turn out of party supporters.

An opportunity the state Governor seizes to clarify that the PDP is following due process in fielding candidates for its gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly elections.

He adds that candidates of the party were people who have been tested and trusted in leadership responsibilities.

The State Deputy Governor, the governorship candidate and other party leaders, enjoin the people to sustain the support for the party and vote all its candidates to win the 2023 elections.

Senator for Benue South, blames the APC-led Federal Government of causing untold hardship to Nigerians and Benue people in particular.

Governor Ortom had earlier presented Titus Uba, Abba Moro and other candidates from Benue South senatorial district vying for various positions to the traditional rulers in Oju, Obi and Otukpo Local Government Areas.

APC HOLDS ZONAL RALLY IN WUKARI TARABA

The Presidential and Gubernatorial rallies of All Progressives Congress may not take place in Taraba state until the supreme court determines the two cases challenging the candidature of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as party’s flagbearer.

The Southern coordinator of Tinubu/ Shetima campaign organisation, David Kente stated this in Wukari.

He urged the APC supporters at a zonal mega rally in Wukari to mobilise for the victory of the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu pending the outcome of the supreme court on who becomes the party gubernatorial candidate.

The zonal Presidential mega rally for Tinubu/Shetima in Taraba State began at the palace of Aku Uka, the spiritual head of Jukun nation at wukari.

Leader of the group who led APC delegate to the palace, David Kente explained reason for the exercise which was to seek the king’s blessing for the victory of their candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his response, the Aku-Aku, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali said as a father of all, he could only encourage his subjects to join the political party of their choice.

He said his prayers and expectations were for each and every of his subjects to succeed in the political party they decide to join, charging them to bear in mind that in any contest only one person would be victorious.

The campaign team then moved with fanfare from the palace to the the venue of the rally, displaying various posters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the admiration of the residents of Wukari.

Speaking at the rally, David Kente told the party supporters to go out in their numbers and mobilise votes for the victory of the party presidential candidate.

He shed more light on why the presidential campaign did not take place as earlier scheduled.

He regretted that the money given by PCC for the campaign was hijacked by some politicians in the state bent on frustrating their efforts.

Political pundits believe that for the All Progressives Congress to make positive impact in the forthcoming general election in the state, stakeholders have to put aside their personal egos and resolve the internal crisis polarising the party.