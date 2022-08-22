Veterans set to join forces in fighting insurgency, others

Nigerian Army veterans are now ready to join forces with other security agencies to put an end to security challenges in the country.

The veterans disclosed their position at the end of a five-day third quarter 2022 veteran affairs workshop/seminar in Yola, Adamawa State.

Speaking for his men, Colonel E.C Ibeh expressed delight over their robust contributions which he said will prove useful in military policies and programmes to address the social insecurity bedeviling Nigeria.

Recently, the nation’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the military to take the battle to the bandits.

In a prompt support, the military veterans have promptly offered their support and are keen to play key roles in sweeping insecurity out of Nigeria.

This is the outcome of a five day seminar/workshop organised by the military national hierarchy in Yola.

During the programme, six lectures were presented by l resource persons including serving and retired personnel in line with the theme of the seminar.

Thought provoking issues were brought up during the discourse while a number of resolutions that could lead to the effective war against insecurity were proffered.

The resolutions included the need for veterans to engender nationalism through patriotic disposition while they checkmate the preponderance of corruption and ethno-religious sentiments in their localities.

The session also called on the army to harness the wealth of experience of the veterans for enhanced national security just as the veterans were encouraged to key into local security, in form of community policing, to tackle the challenges holistically.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, was represented by director veteran affairs Directorate, Major Gen. M. T. Durowiye,

He thanked the participants for their robust engagements and viable contributions which contributed to the success of the event.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri noted that the workshop was timely, considering the need for all hands to be on deck in resolving the fragile security situation in the country.

The veterans were also encouraged to provide useful information in their community and help in gathering intelligence to support military operations.