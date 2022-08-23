UNIPORT Student faked her own abduction – Police

The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed a claim that a student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) was kidnapped.

A viral video had surfaced on social media, where the student identified as Jenifer Spiff alleged that she had been kidnapped and a sum of 5 million naira was demanded as ransom.

Advertisement

In the video, Jenifer appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid as she could not afford to make the payment, adding that she will be killed If she failed to pay on Tuesday, August 23.

However, in a statement issued via Twitter, the Rivers State Police Command stated that the alleged kidnap was staged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement reads “With regards to a video that trended briefly yesterday, where one Jennifer Spiff, a UNIPORT Student, was allegedly kidnapped, the Police wish to state that the entire charade was staged by the “victim”, possibly to fleece unsuspecting members of the public.

“The Police are conducting an in-depth investigation into the matter, while the outcome will be unveiled accordingly.”