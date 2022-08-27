Taraba @31: Ishiaku, deputy thank residents for their mandates

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku and his deputy, Haruna Manu have appreciated Tarabans for trusting them with their mandates to transform the state to a model city.

In their separate remarks at the events marking the 31 years of creation of the state, they acknowledged the past Military and Civilian administrators for their sacrifices and hard work that has left indelible mark in the sands of time.

Taraba State was created on August 27, 1991 by the regime of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

The state that has passed through many crises has reasons to celebrate its 31th anniversary for its rapid infrastructural development.

Speaking on the state broadcasting service, Governor Darius Ishaku said that the state under him has witnessed great improvement in education, water, health and agriculture among others, noting that Taraba schools are now among the best in the country.

He appreciated Tarabans that preferred him to others, maintaining that he was poised to finish on a high note.

He stressed that his stance conduct transparent recruitment into the state Service.

The Goverbor however assured the people of the state that all ongoing projects will be completed before leaving office.

The deputy governor, Haruna Manu calls for unity among the stakeholders for development of the state, adding that there is no administration that can match Ishaku’s in infrastructural development.

Residents and other key players shared their experiences on the status of the state in the last 31 years.

Under Ishaku, construction of neglected roads by the past administrations in Urban and rural areas of the state such as Gadda Lasheke to Pantisawa road, Marraraba Baissa to Abong, Wukari Tsukundi and Jauro Yinu to Pantinapo road.

Others are the ongoing construction of over five thousand litres Jalingo water source project, provision of chemicals, grains and improved seedlings to boost Agriculture.