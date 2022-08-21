State Police will enhance National Security – University Don

A University Don has urged Nigerians and the Security Establishment to encourage and Support the establishment of State Police across the Country.

Eddy Aina, who was the guest lecturer at the 6th Distinguished Alumni Merit Award of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta said it is only in Nigeria that a supposed Fe3deral System has no provision for State Policing.

Speaking on Security: Panacea to a Sustainable National Growth and Development, at the 6th Distinguished Alumni Merit Award of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta, the guest lecturer, Eddy Aina said food security, economic security, social security are forms of security meant to be provided by the government for any society.

He said a reform of the nations’ security architecture will go a long way in ensuring the States with their Police at the State and Local Government levels are properly secured through the activities of such units who will be mainly comprise of locals who are aware of the issues affecting their immediate environment.

Other speakers at the event called for youth engagement and development of Agriculture in order to encourage food Security and to boost local economy.