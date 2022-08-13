Six killed as Cattle seller, OPC clash in Kwara

Six persons have been killed in a clash between members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and cow sellers at Ajase Ipo, Irepodun local government area of Kwara state.

Seven other persons are said to be missing and about seventeen others injured.

The crisis was said to have erupted when the side mirror of one of the vehicles of the OPC members was broken at the Kara cow market in Ajase Ipo while a buyer was trying to put a cow in his vehicle.

This made the OPC members who were returning from the annual Osun Osogbo festival in Osun state to engage the cow sellers, resulting in the killing of at least six persons with many injured.

The Kara cow market is now deserted while security operatives have been dragged to the troubled spot to avert further breakdown of law and order.