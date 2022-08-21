Resident Doctors Extend Ultimatum to FG by Two Weeks

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended its ultimatum for another two weeks for the federal government to resolve its lingering industrial and welfare issues.

This was announced by the national president of the association, Dr Dare Ishaya in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital after an extraordinary national executive council meeting of the association.

The earlier ultimatum given is expected to lapse on Monday and the doctors are extending the ultimatum instead of outright strike because of what they call “the federal government’s effort and a show of goodwill from the association”.

Their major contentions are the slow pace in the payment of the 2020 Medical Residency Training Fund as well as the delay in the implementation and payment of the newly upgraded hazard allowance since 2021.

The association’s national president also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to intervene on the issues.

Resident Doctors and Workers in the Health Sector have been at Loggerheads with the Federal Government over several Issues bordering on the Welfare of its members, conditions of Service within the Sector and the General situation of things in the sector.

The Doctors recently gave the Federal Government an ultimatum to address issues within the Sector or face industrial action.

This Ultimatum by the new pronouncement has now been extended by two weeks.

Issues in the sector have led to what many have referred to as the Brain Drain which has led to many highly trained Nigerian Doctors leaving for better conditions of Service, Welfare and availability of modern equipments to save lives which is the main part of the Hippocratic oath all Doctors take on induction.

The days ahead will show what lies in stock for the health Sector whether it is going to be another round of Industrial Action or harmony, this according to observers depends on the steps to be taken by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment.