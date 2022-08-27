Qatar seeks collaboration with Nigeria on labour migration

Qatar has expressed its willingness to have more Nigerian components in its labour force.

The Chargé d’Affaires of Qatar’s Embassy in Nigeria, Ahmad AL-Horr, revealed this in Abuja during an official visit to Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

According to the envoy, “Qatar needs more Nigerian component in its labour force because the number of Nigerian workers in the country is limited”.

While assuring the government of Nigeria that his country cares about workers protection for engineers, doctors and indeed all other professions, the envoy said that machinery has been put in place for a formal bilateral agreement with Nigeria on the issue.

In his response, Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige said his Ministry was looking towards formalising the bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Qatar on labour migration.

Ngige blamed what he called the alarming rate of unemployment in Africa on the youth bulge of people between the ages of 17 and 35, who constitute 60 percent of the population.

According to him, in Nigeria, the youth constitute about 60 percent of the population, with an unemployment ratio of about 34 per cent.

He said that Nigeria is working assiduously towards ensuring that it is one of the agreements the President will sign during his planned State visit to Qatar.

“We need Nigerians to work in your place. We also appeal to you to find a way of formalising the stay of Nigerians who are living and working in your place illegally”.

The Minister expressed hope that Nigerians would work well in Qatar as both countries are oil and gas producing countries adding that a lot of Nigerians trained in oil and gas would be assets to Qatar if allowed to work in the country.

Also present at the meeting were Matilda Mmegwa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and some directors in the ministry.