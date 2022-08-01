Police operatives to reinforce ban on Okada in Katsina

The Katsina state government’s ban on the movement of Okada riders, also known as motorcycles, within the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be reinforced by police officers.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Gambo Isa, on Monday in Katsina.

Mr Isa added that the restriction in other Local Government Areas, especially the frontline areas, remained from 6am to 6am.

Due to insecurity, the state government had banned motorcycle movements.

Governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari, however, lifted the restriction to ease movement during the month of Ramadan.

He added that the enforcement was necessary due to the recent threat to security caused by terrorists and other criminals using motorcycles.

“I am directed to draw the attention of the general public that the ban on the movement of motorcycles from 10p.m-6a.m in Katsina city is still in force. While in the frontline LGAs from 6p.m to 6a.m. It was temporarily lifted to ease movements during Ramadan.” the spokesperson said.