Police, FRSC to investigate automatic Number plates

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has disclosed that it will investigate the producers of number plates that switch sides automatically.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known while reacting to a viral video on social media, showing a car’s number plate switching from a normal one to a presidential number plate.

CP Adejobi said the technology is a criminal offence in Nigeria and will be condemned.

“We have come across this video which has gone viral. This technology is good but very criminal in our Nigerian context and it should be condemned. Every vehicle in Nigeria must be registered and have a number, not many numbers.

He added that the police force “will work with other relevant security agencies in this regard to curb proliferation and incessant use of fake or unregistered number, and even discourage the coverage of number plate with a leather cover.

“We will surely investigate the source of this and work against production, spread and usage of this kind of technology which has been seen and perceived as dangerous and inimical to our security.

“We urge Nigerians to reject this technology and use of fake numbers, as its criminal and punishable under the law,” he said.

The Federal Road Safety Corp has meanwhile reacted to the video of the number plates in circulation.

The Corps in a Press Statement signed by its spokesperson Bis Kazeem, said the number plates are illegal and will be investigated.

The vehicle number plates on display are: KUJ-304BV, while the other side which was automatically flipped carries a number tagged presidency with the following details, 01B-266FG.

The FRSC Ag.Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, has ordered full investigation into the trend as FRSC does not produce a number plate with such double features, only one number can be assigned to one vehicle and its owner at the same time

FRSC recently placed a public notice on the mainstream media dissuading Nigerians and the Motoring Public from according regards to vehicles with unauthorised number plates as the users are not duly registered and are often with sinister motives.

The Ag . Corps Marshal is also using this medium to warn Nigerians from replicating same as it is considered a criminal act which has its place in law