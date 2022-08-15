Peruzzi gets legal notice over failure to perform at wedding

DMW Music artiste, Tobechukwu Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi, has been served legal notice over an alleged failure to perform at a wedding ceremony in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital after being fully paid.

Udomah Daniel Idoteyin has taken steps to seek redress and get back the sum of N3.670million performance fees from Peruzzi, who failed to show up or perform at his wedding after payment.

Idoteyin called out Peruzzi for failing to refund the sum.

Idoteyin said he contacted Peruzzi through a show promoter, Oluwatomi Sokenu, to perform at his wedding ceremony slated for July 23, 2022, at E3 Event and Banquet Hall, KM. 1, Uyo Bassey Way, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, but the singer failed to either show up or return the money.

Idoteyin, through his legal counsel requested a refund of his money.

The letter partly reads: “It was agreed at the meeting that N3million will be paid for him to perform at the wedding reception.

“It was further agreed that our client shall be responsible for your flight and hotel reservation expenses, including that of your manager and photographer.

“Sequel to the agreement, the sum of N3million was paid to Peruzzi’s bank account in two instalments of N1.5million each on May 25, and May 27, 2022, respectively into his Zenith Bank account.

“In furtherance of the unanimous agreement and to facilitate the timeous arrival of the singer for the event, flight tickets were also booked for him and some members of his management team, Mr. Lawal Oluwafemi (Manager) and Mr. Agbeja Olaoye (Photographer) via Ibom Air.

“A two-way ticket reservation (Business Class) for Peruzzi at the sum of N180,000.00 and also regular class tickets at the rate of N120,000.00 were purchased for each of his manager and photographer.”