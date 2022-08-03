PDP urges court to disqualify Gombe gov, deputy over alleged certificate forgery

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Gombe State Governorship Candidate, Muhammad Barde, has asked the Federal High Court Abuja, to disqualify the governor of Gombe State, Mohammed Yahaya and his Deputy, Jatau Daniel, from contesting in the 2023 Governorship Election for allegedly submitting forged certificates.

According to the Plaintiffs, the Deputy Governor bears several names on all of his Educational Certificates without a deed poll or any lawful change of name connected to his Form EC-9 submitted to INEC.

The plaintiff alleged that the Governor, by his INEC FORM CF001 has stated under oath that between 1980 -1990, he worked with A.Y.U. & Co Ltd, however, in 2022, the Governor stated again on oath via his INEC FORM EC-9 that he worked with the same A.Y.U. & Co. Ltd from 1985 – 2003.

He also contended that from paragraph D of the Deputy Governor’s INEC Form EC-9, he claimed to have worked with the Nigerian Army from July 1979 till August 1980 and his reason for leaving in July 1980, was for the National Youth Service.

He commenced his NYSC after he left the Nigeria Army in July 1980, but he submitted an NYSC Certificate that stated he commenced his National Youth Service in August 1979 and ended in July 1979.

The Plaintiffs argued that FORM EC-9 being an affidavit on oath, both the Governor and his Deputy, are not qualified to contest the election, thereby urging the Court to disqualify them.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.