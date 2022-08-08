Ohanaeze asks President Buhari to stop security blame game

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has said President Muhammad Buhari may not be right in blaming residents for the recent the killings in the South East.

While it condemned the security situation in the South East, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation described his utterances as uncharitable, designed to poison undiscerning minds that non-indigenes and security officials are being killed by the terrorists in the South East.

The Senior Special Assistant To the President on Media Garba Shehu on Sunday said President Buhari condemned in strong terms the recent attacks against non-indigenes and law enforcement officials by terrorist in South East.

Reacting to the report, President General of the Igbo highest body, George Obiozor in a statement titled, ‘Insecurity in the South East: Buhari is blaming the victim.

Ohaneze PG said Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemned the killings and violence imposed on the South East by the President Buhari’s administration, said he cannot now turn around to blame the victim.

Obiozor, in the statement issued through Ohaneze National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, said the president utterance was an ethnic prejudice taken too far.

Obiozor said the group joins the Presidency and indeed the good people of Nigeria in condemning thie dastardly act that occurred at Imo State, South East of Nigeria.

The Igbo apex group stated unequivocally noted that non-indigenes in the South East enjoy untrammeled friendliness, inter-ethnic assimilation and a conducive business environment;

He regretted what happened to the non-indigenes in the South East and described it as most part of the current national calamity.

Recently, Gunmen killed four police officers in Imo state, raze station Loot, burn shops, vehicles, houses in communities.

Which the Imo State Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde attributed to activaties of members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the early hour attack on Agwa Police Station which left four officers dead.