NIPR holds 2022 Citizens summit for national peace, security

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Army will continue to strive to restore Peace and Security to troubled parts of the country and also ensure the peace is sustained.

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said this at the opening of a two-day peace and security summit organised by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

The event had in attendance Government officials, youths and other relevant stakeholders to hold talks on peaceful coexistence and nation Building.

The main goal of the Citizens Summit for National Integration, Peace, and Security is to mend relationships, reopen conversations, and rebuild trust between the people and the government.

The Nigeria Social Cohesion survey conducted by the African Polling Institute in 2021 revealed that Nigeria is not a socially Cohesive country .

This is why concerned citizens believe government and citizens must strengthen the synergy to promote unity, trust, equity, inclusion and hope for a brighter future

Government says there is a need to revive and preserve social values to rebuild trust and lay solid foundations for a successful and prosperous Nigeria.