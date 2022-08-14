Nigeria needs the Wisdom of Tinubu – APC Northern Youth

Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of Northern Young Professionals for Tinubu , have on Saturday disclosed that Nigeria needs the wisdom of the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While reacting to question on clamour by youths for a younger President, the National Coordinator, NYPT, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai told Journalists at the opening of the campaign office in Minna Niger state capital, that Tinubu has the wisdom to reshape the country.

According to him “we need the wisdom of our elders, we need these leaders because they have the wisdom. We have to look at what Tinubu has done for the country and Lagos State.

“He was instrumental to the coming of APC in 2015; age is not a barrier in politics.

“With what Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done in Lagos State we are convinced that when he becomes the President of Nigeria, he will do more we can see the development how Lagos has turned into. This is why we are canvassing for support for Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

While speaking on the targeted youths, the leader of the group said many Professionals do not want to dabble into politics but with the NYPT alot of them will have a change of mind.

He stressed that having professionals and technocrats at all levels of government is the only remedy to driving a system that works both in the public and private sector.

The group also believes that the

Muslim Muslim ticket by the APC is an indication that Nigeria needs to go beyond religion and ethnicity to choosing leadership based on competence and integrity.

And it is in no way disrespecting those that practice the Christian faith.

They said they are contributing to the efforts of the APC national leader because he has the capacity to deliver on the promised reformative programmes for the people.