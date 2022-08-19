Katsina police command decorates 8 superintendents of police

The Katsina State Police Command has restated its determination to end banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes in all parts of the State.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Idrisu Dauda disclosed this at a ceremony to decorate eight (8) senior police officers with the Command.

Experts have identified rewards and motivation of best performing personnel in the line of duty as the best way of getting maximum results on assigned duties.

This Nigeria police tried to keep with this strategy especially since, in the last few years, it has been at the forefront of addressing lingering internal security challenges which have defied solutions.

The Katsina command is decorating eight newly promoted officers and uses the occasion to remind them of the task ahead of them.

It also thanked members of public for their cooperation in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and kidnapping.

Those promoted include; SP Ilyasu Ibrahim, SP Salmanu Dalhatu, SP Nura Salihu, and others.

Families and friends were also present at the event to encourage the officers to give their best in protection of lives and properties of the people

Recent attacks on uniformed men in the state have made the operatives more prepared against the enemy and this has reflected in form of relentless patrols and special operations.