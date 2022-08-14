Jigawa APC Senatorial Candidate, Tijjani, dies in China

An influential senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from Jigawa South West District, Tijjani Ibrahim, is dead.

He was receiving treatment for a lung illness at a Chinese hospital.

The deceased who died yesterday had been treated at an Abuja hospital before being transferred to China because of the believe that his condition had gotten worse at the Abuja Hospital.

In a message of condolence sent through his media advisor, Habibu Kila, Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru, said Mr. Ibrahim’s death “is a big loss not only to his family but to the Muslim Ummah”.

Mr. Ibrahim was referred to by Badaru in the statement as “a committed and dependable politician who greatly contributed to the political growth of the country.”

The deceased has been buried in his hometown of Kiyawa in accordance with Islamic custom.

Between 2011 and 2015, the late Ibrahim served as a representative for the federal constituency of Dutse/Kiyawa in the House of Representatives.

He passed away just three months after winning the APC senatorial ticket for his zone with 361 votes, despite being the only candidate.

The politician who passed away is survived by his wife, an aging mother, and a large number of kids.

