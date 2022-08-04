ITF unveils strategic policy directive for 2022-2025

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has unveiled its strategic policy directives for the years 2022 to 2025 in an effort to address the country’s poverty and soaring unemployment rate.

The Director general of the ITF, Mr Joseph Ari, stated in Jos that despite the many achievements recorded by the agency much more has to be done to address the myriad socioeconomic issues that have recently plagued Nigeria as a country.

Recent statistics puts the rate of unemployment in Nigeria today at over 33 percent.

Over 23 million Nigerians who desire to work, cannot find jobs, due to an absence in requisite skills.

With an estimated 90 million Nigerians living in poverty, the poverty rate is also rising.

According to a recent World Bank prediction, Nigeria’s population could reach 216 million by the end of 2023.

The country still has a long way to go before properly addressing the numerous socioeconomic issues impeding its progress, despite the tremendous achievements recorded by the administration at all levels.

The present state of things, has prompted the Industrial Training Fund to consider scaling up its activities towards addressing rising unemployment.

The Director General of the ITF Joseph Ari disclosed that the agency is leveraging on what it terms its three Es, “Experience, Expertise and Expansive networking”.

A resident of Jos who recently came out the best, in the national MSMEs category for leather works, was also given a starter pack by the DG Mr Joseph Ari.