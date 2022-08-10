IGP holds security summit in Gombe, launches ‘Operation Hattara’

Advertisement

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has declared open a three-day security summit in Gombe.

The three-day engagement brings together community leaders, traditional rulers and security experts with the goal of proffering solutions to contemporary challenges in the State.

The IGP also commissioned equipment for a new multiagency security operation within the State.

The launch of operation Hattara by Gombe State is in sync with the vision of the security chief.

Despite the enormity and breadth of the difficulties, the IGP is certain that the tactics used by the police under his leadership, as well as those of other security agencies, will help to stem the tide of crime.

Gombe was reported to have recorded the least number of violent crimes of all 36 states of the federation in the first half of 2022.

Operation Hattara roughly translated as vigilance or surveillance is meant to improve the State’s enviable security record.