Ibrahim Gusau Declares For NFF President, Optimistic Of Victory

Ibrahim Musa Gusau has declared his intention to contest for the position of the president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in the forthcoming Election scheduled to hold later in September this year

Ibrahim Gusau said if elected president of the apex football organization in Nigeria he will ensure unity among Members, stakeholders and sports men and women

Mr. Gusau disclose this when he met with stakeholders in sporting activities in Zamfara to declare his intention to contest the position of the President of the Nigerian Football Federation NFF

He says his decision to join the race is bone out if his passion for the game and his quest to moving it to a greater heights

“I am here in Gusau my hometown to meet with you the stakeholders and to seek your endorsement for my plan to contest for the NFF President” He said

“I deem it fit to start from my home before formal declaration later in Abuja, the Nations Capital” Gusau added

The hopeful NFF President who is currently the Chairman of Chairmen of Football Associations in the country said if elected, he will ensure the development of Nigeria’s Football League and will do his best to uplift it’s standard

He noted that discovery of talented football players from across the country will also be given due attention so as not to allow talents waste unattended to.

” My plan once elected is to see that Nigerian Football League is Development and attractive to sponsors”

” I will also ensure that all I discovered talents are discovered and are brought to limelight for the growth and development of Football in Nigeria” Gusau assures.

Ibrahim Gusau Insist that the NFF needs a better hand to take it to greater heights and he is ready and willing to do so

On selection of Players for International Competitions and other International Match will be done with whole sincerity, Honesty and will be done on merit

He expresses optimism that the election Committee will conduct a free and fair Election come September 30th.

On his his part, the former Team Manager of Zamfara United Football Club Abdul’azeez Damba said the entire stakeholders in sporting activities especially football in Zamfara are solidly behind Ibrahim Musa Gusau who he described as their own

He said there’s no better hand for the position than Musa Gusau

“If there is anything better than Competence I will say Ibrahim Musa Gusau is, but I am so sure that he is the man the cap fits and he is the man for the Job” Damba Said

” All of us here Including stakeholders throw our weight behind Gusau not only is from our state but he is the most competent person for the position of the NFF President”

Abdul’azeez promise to sponsor some Supporters of Ibrahim Musa Gusau to Benin for the election and will print Campaign T-Shirts as his Contribution towards ensuring Gusau emerge NFF President

The election into the office of the President of the Nigerian Football Federation is scheduled to hold on September 30th in Benin City, Edo state

Those present at the declaration ceremony Includes the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Youth empowerment Yahaya Kanoma, Chairman Zamfara State Radio Sa’idu Maishanu, Special adviser to Zamfara State Governor on Sports Habibu Yiguda, Former Team Manager Zamfara United Football Club Abdul’azeez Damba, Officials and players of Zamfara United Football Club among other Dignitaries.