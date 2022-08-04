Gov Bello commissions 21 vehicles to support NISTMA

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello has Commissioned 21 vehicles to support the New Niger state Traffic management Agency (NISTMA) .

Advertisement

The governor said this was part of efforts aimed at creating a database that would assist in identifying traffic violators and maintain adequate data on road users for revenue profiling and planning in the state.

The agency is expected to use technology to help address growing security challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Bello signed legislation establishing the Agency for Vehicle Administration and an Agency for Traffic Management in the state on July 28, 2021.

The Traffic Management Agency will be responsible for general superintendence and management of the road and Waterway Traffic matters, deter and apprehend road traffic and Waterway offenders as well as establish and maintain a traffic information and control center.

Advertisement

The governor backed up operation of the agency with the provision of 10 power bikes, 6 Hilux vans, 4 towing vans and 1 ambulance.

The governor tasked the agency to build and develop a culture of law abiding road users through sensitisation, enforcing regulations that would help reduce road accidents among others.

Advertisement

The governor tasked the agency with creating a culture of law-abiding road users through sensitisation and enforcing regulations that would help reduce road accidents, among other things.

Advertisement