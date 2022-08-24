Four suspected armed robbers arrested in Kwara

The Kwara state police command says it has arrested four suspected armed robbers.

Spokesman of the command, Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday, said the suspects identified as Bello Baneri, Umaru Shehu, Awalu Umaru, and Mamma Muhammed are all of Fulani camp, Oro Ago, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The statement reads “at about 1500hrs on Monday, (22/8/2022), a team of policemen and members of Miyetti Allah of Oro-Ago in a combined operation, went in search of a gang of armed robbers, whose stock-in-trade was mainly robbing unsuspecting citizens in the area of their money and goods on market days.”

“One of such armed robbery cases was reported yesterday by one Alhaji Yahaya Ishaku ‘m’ of Ahun Fulani via Oro-Ago, who was way-laid and robbed of the proceeds of the sales of his cows, total sum of N600,000 by the following suspects, Bello Baneri ‘m’, Umaru Shehu ‘m’, Awalu Umaru ‘m’ and Mamma Muhammed ‘m’ all of Fulani camp Oro-Ago, while returning from Kara market in Ajase-Ipo where he went to sell his cows on Saturday, 20/8/2022.”

The Police spokesman disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that, “the first suspect by name, Mamma Mohammed ‘M’ was hired by the complainant to help him load his cows in the vehicle while embarking on the journey to the market to sell the cows.

“Consequent upon finishing the loading of the cows, Mamman Mohammed ‘the suspect’ went and informed his gang members about the sale of the cows by the victim and thereafter planned and laid ambush for the victim.

“On his way back from the market, the victim who was on a bike returning to the camp was blocked by the gang, they hit him on the head with sticks, he fell off the motorcycle and became unconscious.

“He was searched by the assailants and the N600,000, the proceeds of the sales found on him was taken away,” Okasanmi added.

He claimed that throughout the course of the inquiry, the suspects came forward and admitted to the theft, leading to the recovery of N400,000—a portion of the stolen funds—while efforts to retrieve the remaining sum are still ongoing.