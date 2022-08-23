Femi Branch joins politics resigns as AGN Southwest VP

Nollywood Actor, Basorun Babafemi Branch, popularly known as Femi Branch, has resigned from the Actors Guild Of Nigeria to pursue his political ambition in Ogun state.

Mr Branch in a letter addressed to the AGN president, Emeka Rollas-Ejezie, said his recent foray into politics has seen him running for the office of Deputy Governor of Ogun State as the running-mate to Dr. Tofunmi Ogunronbi, a gubernatorial candidate on the platform of National Rescue Movement Party in the March 2023 governorship, hence his resignation.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity given to me by our esteemed members in the Southwest Zone and also for your leadership, friendship and guidance during my tenure. Needless to say, these invaluable lessons will guide me immeasurably in my future aspirations, trusting the dogged and conscientious leadership of President Emeka Rollas-Ejezie led AGN would continue to steer our dear Guild towards greatness and a better quality of life for all our members all over the world,” Mr Branch said.

Responding, AGN president, Rollas-Ejezie accepted the resignation of Femi Branch and wished him well as he pursues his political career as the Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Ogun State.

” It is with regret that I acknowledge the receipt of your resignation letter of 22/08/2022, resigning your position as the National Vice President, South West Actors Guild of Nigeria for higher mandate of a Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate of National Rescue Movement, (NRM), Ogun State, promised him of the guilds support, prayers as well as that of members of the guild,” the statement read.