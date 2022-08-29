Death toll from Pakistan flooding rises to 1,061

Death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan has risen to 1,061 since June, with 28 persons killed in the last 24 hours, this is according to reports from the National Disaster Management Authority on Monday.

Advertisement

The agency added that the final toll could be higher as flood-swollen rivers have blocked off hundreds of towns in the mountainous north.

However, massive relief operation is underway and international aid have begun trickling in

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Indus River, which flows through Pakistan’s second-most populous province, is supplied by dozens of mountain tributaries to the north, but many of them have burst their banks due to heavy rains and glacier melt.

Authorities were still trying to reach cut-off villages in the mountainous north, even as the flooded southern Sindh province braced on Sunday for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north.

Advertisement

Torrents of water are expected to reach Sindh in the next few days, adding misery to the millions already affected by the floods.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the country needs financial assistance and hoped financial institutions such as the IMF would take the economic fallout into account.