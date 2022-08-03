Borno govt steps up campaign on exclusive breast feeding

The Borno state government has engaged the services of one thousand two hundred Community Health, Influencers, Promoters and Services to step campaign on exclusive breastfeeding and other health practices to residents of the state.

Commissioner for Health Mohammed Arab disclosed this during the commemoration of the 2022 World Breastfeeding week in Maiduguri.

According to the World Health Organisation and UNICEF, more than 70% of newborns in Nigeria are denied the chance to breastfeed during their formative years.

The Federal Government on its part, claims that about 80,000 child deaths are prevented annually through exclusive breast feeding.

The state governor is also concerned about the culture of giving birth at home stating that 3 out of 4 infants are delivered at home.

Research reveals that about two-third mortality in infants occur as a result of malnutrition which is closely related to poor breastfeeding practices.

Authorities are also concerned about how well breastfeeding mothers in the IDP camps understand exclusive breast feeding.

Government now aims to reach the 2025 world health assembly target of rising the rate of exclusive breastfeeding to at least 50% so as to ensure a stronger immunity for infants.