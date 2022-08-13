Bayelsans celebrate double gold ITTF A-U19 champion Boboye

Bayelsans celebrated eighteen-year-old Samuel Boboye on his return from the ITTF African Juniors Championship in Tunisia, where he led the Nigerian team to win two gold medals at the tournament.

Samuel Boboye, who emerged as the national cadet champion last year, became one of Nigeria’s most successful young athletes by capturing two gold medals at the just concluded International Table Tennis Federation Junior Championship in Tunisia.

Boboye was received by the Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association, supporters, and close family members upon his arrival to Yenagoa’s Samson Siasia Sports Complex.

The youngster is not resting on his hoarse as he hopes to dominate not just Africa but the global stage by winning all forthcoming events and perhaps represent Nigeria at the Olympics.

An exhibition match, held in his honor, showcased budding talents from Bayelsa with great the potential to excel if properly nutured.

With the petroleum industry’s earnings declining, sports such as table tennis have been advocated as money spinners that should be investigated by governments at all levels.