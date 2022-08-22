Barca ‘must bring in £17m to register Kounde’

Barcelona are said to be ‘anxious to offload players’ as the La Liga club look to raise the £17m needed to register new signing Jules Kounde in time for their next league game.

Kounde has missed the club’s first two league games after joining for £46m from Sevilla and is the only one of Barca’s summer recruits that is yet to be registered.

Advertisement

The money needed to register Kounde is likely to be raised by selling fringe players, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay linked with a move away.

According to Spanish publication AS, Barcelona are ‘confident’ they will raise the £17m needed to register Kounde before the summer transfer deadline at the start of September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the report also claims there have been some issues in Barcelona’s attempts to offload the deadwood, with Martin Brathwaite showing a ‘lack of interest in a change of scenery’ despite Real Mallorca enquiring about the forward.

The French defender also known as Flash because of his speed in recovery is the fifth of Barcelona’s summer recruit and has not been registered due to their being no place on the club’s La Liga imposed Salaries limit.

Advertisement

Barca’s President Joan Laporta had activated what he described as Economic levers though the sale of some of Barcelona’s merchandise and future Television revenue.

Despite the activation of the levers, Barcelona have been unable to register all of their summer recruits and are still aiming to sign more.

Advertisement

The sales of fringe players like Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will aid in creating the needed space.

Barcelona were previously declared clinically dead just a few months ago by Mr Laporta who emerged President by promising reforms of the way the debt laden club is run and prevent it from running into ruins.

Advertisement

he had originally agreed a contract extension with Barcelona’s greatest ever player, Lionel Messi, before the agreement was repudiated following failure to consummate it due to La Liga’s strict Salaries cap making it impossible to register him.

Advertisement