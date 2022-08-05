Anti-US demonstrations erupt in Afghanistan following Al-Zawahiri’s death

Hundreds of Afghans protested on Friday against a US drone operation that Washington claims killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri earlier this month.

The protests came a day after the Taliban stated their government had no information about Zawahiri “coming and living” in Kabul and urged the US not to assault Afghan land again.

According to US sources, Zawahiri, the top leader of the hardline Islamist militant group, was killed with a missile fired from a drone while standing on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, the heaviest blow to the extremists since US Navy SEALS killed Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

In light of the Taliban’s assurances to the US that they would not host other extremist groups as part of a 2020 deal on the withdrawal of US-led forces, doubts have been raised regarding whether Zawahiri obtained asylum from them before his death in Kabul.

The Taliban gained complete control of Afghanistan on August 15, last year, after US-led foreign forces withdrew and key Afghan officials, including the country’s president, fled, bringing an end to two decades of conflict.