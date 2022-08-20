Abuja monarch backs drug test for intending couples

The first-class monarch of Abaji and Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of Chiefs in Abuja, Adamu Yunusa, has directed the implementation of a drug integrity test policy that will require intending couples to present a certificate of fitness before being married in holy matrimony.

Advertisement

Yunusa made the remarks during a War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy visit, by the Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to commemorate the monarch’s 25th year on the throne.

According to him, “The traditional institution is a very important stakeholder because the traditional institution exists across every part of our society; all the way to the grassroots. It is for this reason; we would like to appeal to His Royal Highness who already has been in the forefront of tackling drug abuse to continue and intensify these efforts to set up a WADA committee in Abaji kingdom that will report directly to him and down to the small communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the small communities, you all know those selling drugs and those families and youths that need help.

“I would like to also appeal that due to increasing cases of women suffering from domestic violence fueled by drug abuse by their husbands and vice versa, that we embrace drug test for intending couples the same way they do HIV/AIDS and genotype tests even though there are no laws making that compulsory.

Advertisement

“This is why we say both husband and wife should also show drug free certificate before being joined and if any of them tests positive, he or she can be taken for treatment before the wedding is done to avoid unpleasant incidents that we see in recent times.”

In his response, the Ona of Abaji said prior to Marwa’s assumption of office, drug menace in Nigeria became a huge problem ravaging “many of our young men and women including couples who were supposed to be enjoying their marital lives. Your coming on board as the head of NDLEA has brought some succor.”

Advertisement

The monarch bestowed the chieftaincy title of Santuraki of Abaji Kingdom on him as a mark of honor and to encourage the NDLEA boss.

He promised to promote the Agency’s drug integrity test advocacy, in addition to other ongoing drug supply and demand reduction efforts.