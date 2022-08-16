Gunmen Abducts Commissioner For Information in Nasarawa

The Commissioner For Information, Culture and Tourism in Nasarawa State,Yakubu Lawal has been abducted by Gunmen in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government of the state.

The gunmen who shot sporadically on Monday night in the town, invaded the residence of the commissioner and forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel who confirmed the incident said a combined detachment of police units were mobilized to safe the situation but arrived the scene shortly after the abduction.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi has set up a search and rescue operation team to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators.