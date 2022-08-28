2023 is for a Nigerian Agenda – Olusegun Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that he does not have a special candidate in the forthcoming Presidential election but that he only has a national agenda.

Obasanjo made this statement when he paid a visit to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) in Minna.

Chief Obasanjo who was responding to question by Journalists said what he is doing is a national agenda.

Accordingly, he said “I don’t have a special candidate, I have a national agenda”.

In his words, “I have come to see my brother who was a bit indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him, and the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.

“So I said, well since I could not see him in London, I will come to see him in Nigeria. And so, that is what I have come to do.

“He is special in a way and he was indisposed, so I had to come and see him. If there is anybody again who is special and indisposed that I have to see, I will see him. I am still strong enough”.

The Former Head of State and President earlier had a closed door meeting which lasted for 30 minutes.

Former President Obasanjo is reputed for his moves especially towards preparation for an election cycle since he left office in 2007.

He has been visited by all the main Presidential candidates of all the Political Parties since the end of Party primaries.

Though he has not publicly identified with any candidate and has not made any statements on his preferred candidate but he has been meeting people from all shades of Political opinion.

He met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and some Other governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.