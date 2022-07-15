Osinbajo presides over Energy Transition Meeting with G-7 Countries, UN, IMF

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday presided over a meeting of diplomats from G-7 countries comprising the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, & also the Republic of Egypt.

Advertisement

Other global agencies like the United Nations, International Montary fund were also in attendance at the meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a Pan-African perspective defined and advocated by the continent’s leaders on the global Net-zero emissions target by 2050-2060 will advance the fight for a just energy transition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said this following a presentation of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan and brief comments from diplomats of the G-7 countries and officials.

Advertisement

According to him, “developing a common African narrative is absolutely important because it sets the stage in providing a clear vision and a clear objective to have a Pan African initiative.

“The broad-based coalition will ensure that the private sector and government work together in driving the processes and the nuances are adequately taken care of. It is important that we factor in all the nuances across the continent.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the progress of Nigeria’s plan, VP said “there is a great deal of enthusiasm and support for the country’s energy transition plan.” FG has adopted intentional approaches including the setting up of an Energy Transition Office, among others to coordinate the processes.

The Minister of Environment Ministry, Alh. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, emphasised the need to have a Pan-African transition plan that will ensure a shared vision on the continent’s position at the forthcoming Climate Change conference.

Advertisement

He assured development partners and members of the G-7 countries of Nigeria’s firm commitments to the net-zero emission targets.

In the same vein, Minister of Finace, Budget and National planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed , said while authorities make effort to ensure stability in fiscal and monetary policies, stakeholders especially in Africa must “define our common interest and leverage existing opportunities to build new partnerships.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his remarks, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Matthias Schmale, commended the leadership of the Vice President in developing and implementing an energy transition plan, pledging the UN’s support towards its actualization.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard said the US would support initiatives aimed at creating conducive environment for investments in the sector.

Advertisement

She acknowledged the emergence of a movement championing common initiative for Africa’s energy transition, describing Nigeria’s plan as a manifestation of country’s position on energy transition.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said in addition to what her country planned to do in the area of off-grid solutions, more UK investors have indicated interest in the country’s renewable energy sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, the World Bank Country Director in Nigeria, Mr Shubaham Chaudhuri commended ongoing efforts to reform Nigeria’s energy sector, and called for more investments in off-grid solutions while pledging the support of the bank for initiatives adopted by government.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/07/akeredolu-donates-50-fitted-patrol-vehicles-to-security-agencies/

In separate remarks, the representatives of the European Union, Republics of France, Germany, Japan, Canada, and Egypt, the IMF and UNDP Nigeria,all commended Nigeria’s leadership towards the actualization of an African initiative for energy transition.

Advertisement

Top FG officials present at the meeting included the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of State for Power, Gody Jedy-Agba, the Group Managing Director of NNPC group, Mele Kyariand the Managing Director of

REANigeria, Mr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, among others.

Advertisement