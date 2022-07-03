Gov Ortom’s convoy involved in accident in Abuja

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, convoy was on Sunday involved in a road accident in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to Governor Ortom, Terver Akase, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, said no life was lost in the incident.

According to him, the convoy was heading to Benue State after accompanying to governor to Abuja airport when one of the vehicles collided with a golf near Karu Flyover in Nyanya.

The statement read, “We have received numerous calls from concerned Nigerians regarding the accident which occurred today near Karu Flyover in Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Governor’s convoy was on the way from Abuja to Makurdi after accompanying him to the airport for his trip to United Kingdom when a golf car collided with one of the security vehicles.

“We thank God that no life was lost in the incident.

“Governor Ortom who has already arrived safely in the UK, deeply appreciates all the calls and concerns from Benue people and other Nigerians”.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has been in the news again for his outspoken reaction to the outcome of the Presidential Primary of the Peoples Democratic Party that saw the emergence of the Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as party’s Presidential candidate defeating Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He had described the election and the subsequent selection of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate as a betrayal of the ideals and decision of the party’s elders and Governors who had recommnded Governor Wike for the position.

Governor Ortom has also been at loggerheads with the Federal Government over the Security situation in Benue State which he had always ascribed to the non challant attitude of the Federal Government to the situation.