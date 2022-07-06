Fayemi promises to deliver legacy projects before end of tenure

Governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi has reiterated his resolve to ensure he delivers Legacy Projects embarked upon by his administration to the People of the State before the expiration of his tenure on the 16th of October

He made this disclosure while inspecting some project sites which includes the Ekiti knowledge Zone, the Cargo Airport and Harding Memorial College.

The inspection of the projects in Ado Ekiti at the instance of the Governor took the team to Harding Memorial College which is expected to accommodate students from Mission Schools handed back to the Missionaries on its completion.

The Governor, accompanied by other government officials and private investors, visited the Knowledge Zone, which is nearing completion and states the economic benefits of the project.

Next was the Cargo Airport which is steadily progressing, with the runway completed and the Terminal under construction.

Workers on the Site are working extra hours to make the deadline, despite Fayemi’s assurance that the future administration will ensure that Projects begun are completed.