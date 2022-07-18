Ekiti APC, Governor-elect begins thank you tour, road show

Ekiti State Governor- elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and the deputy governor- elect, Monisade Afuye on Monday (today) July 18, commenced a ‘thank you tour’ to all the 16 local government areas of the state to express their gratitude to the people of the State for their support in the June 18 governorship election.

The tour kicked off from Ikole local Government on Monday by 10am.

According to the time-table released by the planning committee, Oyebanji and party members would drive in a road show through all the towns and villages in Ekiti State and would converge on designated centers for meetings with the people on each day of the two weeks exercise.

The Governor elect, according to the time table will meet traditional rulers, iyalojas and iyalajes, women, youths, drivers union, okada riders and artisans at designated centers in each of the local government areas.

The second phase of the tour would involve visitation to ethnic groups, trade unions and community leaders.

Recall that the Governor-Elect had visited prominent Ekiti leaders and stakeholders within and outside the state shortly after his election.

Oyebanji said the consultation would continue till his inauguration, adding that regular consultation with stakeholders and leaders will be a major feature of his administration’s Public engagement policy.

